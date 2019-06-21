Witt, Linda Wingate

Born in 1949 and died June 11, 2019 after a wicked battle with cancer. Linda was a true Floridian from Lake Worth. She was a court reporter for over 25 years before moving to the mountains of North Carolina with her husband of 43 years, John Witt. They soon became snowbirds and wintered in Wellington for many years. Linda moved back to her hometown and worked part-time at Costco in food demonstration. Linda loved her FSU Seminoles and has known to become rather 'rowdy and vocal" while cheering for her team. Linda was a gourmet cook with killer meals she prepared for her hungry family - She was "the holidays". Her love for animals was part of her life. Linda was a gracious, kind, positive soul. She was low-maintenance, not flashy, never causing attention to herself. She was STRONG, independent, never complaining and never wanting to be a burden to others. Linda battled her death with the same grace and courage that she approached her daily life. She is now in eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and never wavered with doubt.

Linda was predeceased by her husband, John Witt; Blackie (spaniel), her father and mother, Carlos and Gladys Wingate, her brother, Eugene. She is survived by her brother, Larry Wingate (Pam); nephews Dale Wingate and Rick Wingate (Michelle) of Atlanta; niece, Ashley Wingate Cortese (Tony) of Tallahassee who will miss her dearly.

In lieu of flowers, please consider Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, PO Box 8195, Asheville, NC 28814 or Feeding The Hungry, Inc, 8500 Water Cay, WPB, FL 33411. A Celebration of Life will be held July 10, 2019 at 4PM at the Lake Worth Golf Club. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 21 to June 23, 2019