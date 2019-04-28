Home

POWERED BY

Services
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 848-8659
Viewing
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Christ Fellowship South Campus (not main campus)
5312 Northlake Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
View Map
Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linn DYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linn Than DYER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linn Than DYER Obituary
DYER, Linn Than Survived by: Son: Michael Dyer, Esq. Daughter-in-law: Tiesha Dyer, Esq. Grandchildren: Veritas Dyer, Kyng Dyer, Tiyeaas Dyer Viewing will be held Wednesday May 01, 2019 from 5pm-7pm at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Service Will be Held Thursday May 2, 2019 11:00 am - 11:45 am at Christ Fellowship South Campus (not main campus), 5312 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Burial will take place May 2, 2019 at 2:00pm at Royal Palm Funeral Home (see address above) The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the angel's that work at TrustBridge Hospice Facility in West Palm Beach. Linn was surrounded by her family in prayer as she passed very peacefully to be with our Heavenly Father.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now