|
|
DYER, Linn Than Survived by: Son: Michael Dyer, Esq. Daughter-in-law: Tiesha Dyer, Esq. Grandchildren: Veritas Dyer, Kyng Dyer, Tiyeaas Dyer Viewing will be held Wednesday May 01, 2019 from 5pm-7pm at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Service Will be Held Thursday May 2, 2019 11:00 am - 11:45 am at Christ Fellowship South Campus (not main campus), 5312 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Burial will take place May 2, 2019 at 2:00pm at Royal Palm Funeral Home (see address above) The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the angel's that work at TrustBridge Hospice Facility in West Palm Beach. Linn was surrounded by her family in prayer as she passed very peacefully to be with our Heavenly Father.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 28, 2019