Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory
1622 N.E. 4th Street
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 732-8151
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Riddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Ann Riddle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Ann Riddle Obituary
Riddle, Lisa Ann
Lisa Ann Riddle, age 56, of Boynton Beach, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 4:00PM at Seacrest Presbyterian Church, 2703 North Seacrest Blvd, Delray Beach, Florida 33444. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Seacrest Presbyterian Church in memory of Lisa.
To leave a condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit (www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now