Riddle, Lisa Ann
Lisa Ann Riddle, age 56, of Boynton Beach, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 4:00PM at Seacrest Presbyterian Church, 2703 North Seacrest Blvd, Delray Beach, Florida 33444. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Seacrest Presbyterian Church in memory of Lisa.
To leave a condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit (www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019