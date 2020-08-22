Carroll, Lisa
Lisa Lee Carroll, age 64, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9th, 2020, at NCH Baker Downtown Hospital in Naples, Florida. She was born on January 28th, 1956, in Plymouth, Michigan to Norma Ruth Carroll (Bynum) and Robert Bruce Carroll. Lisa is survived by her siblings, Bob Carroll, Brian Carroll, Natalie Carroll, Kevin Carroll, Shawn Carroll, Muzette Carroll, and Colleen Willford (Carroll); her daughters, Lauren Rossi, Shannon Carroll-Painter, Savannah Forte (Carroll-Painter), and Shaunnah Carroll-Painter; and her nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and grandparents. Lisa brought joy and laughter to everyone she encountered and was a friend to all. Lisa's love for her daughters was steadfast, unconditional, and fierce. While the family is devastated by her absence, they are comforted with the knowledge that Lisa is in heaven as they put their faith and trust in God. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Neuroendocrine Research Foundation at www.netrf.org/give
. Condolences may be sent to the family at 1412 Rowell St. Brandon, FL 33510.