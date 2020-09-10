

Lisa Hope Rubin, passed away on September 8, 2020, peacefully at home with her best friend, Julie Marlin, by her side. Lisa worked at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office as their legal adviser for the past 18 years, a job she enjoyed. Lisa was predeceased by her father Sid Rubin. She is survived by her mother Barbara Rubin, her sister Eileen Ellis, nieces Stefanie Felton and Skye Ellis, nephew Matthew Ellis, and her great-nephew Camden who she adored.

Services will be held 11:30AM Friday, September 11, 2020, at Lakeside Memorial Park, 10301 NW 25 St., Miami, FL.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations to Cleveland Clinic Florida in memory of Lisa Rubin: Cleveland Clinic Florida Philanthropy Institute, 2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331. Please indicate "In memory of Lisa Rubin" in the memo line.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store