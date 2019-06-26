Home

L.J. Burger Obituary
Burger, L.J.
Loving Father, L.J. "Sam" Burger passed away at the age of 88 on June 23, 2019.
Born in Clay Center, KS to Karl and Stella Burger. He attended high school and college at Concordia in Seward, NE. Sam spent four years in the US Air Force, worked in management for WT Grant company, and was partners in B&R Realty, Inc. In 1986 Sam opened Burger Realty Inc., and after many successful years in his own business, he joined forces as Realtor, salesperson at Hudson Realty Inc.
Sam also faithfully served as Elder, Vice President and President in his 47 years at Trinity Lutheran Church.
He was predeceased by his wife Mary, and his daughter Katie.
Sam will be lovingly remembered by his children Beth, Matt and Christopher (Evelyn) and grandchildren Jacob, Ian and Sarah.
A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Delray Beach, on Saturday, June 29, at 11:00AM.
Memorial donations in memory of Sam can be made to Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, National Ministry, 1333 S. Kirkwood Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 26 to June 30, 2019
