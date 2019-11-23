|
Looram, Lloyd James
Lloyd James Looram, 73, passed away November 18, 2019 after a lengthy illness in Miami, FL. He had successfully survived a total liver transplant the previous year.
Originally from Hackensack, NJ, Lloyd spent his early years playing basketball and listening to and collecting rhythm and blues 45 records. At 73, his passion for those two hobbies never wavered, only increased, playing in Masters Basketball tournaments and sharing his love of music while DJing at a local food bank in Riviera Beach.
After graduating from Manhattan College and getting his CPA license, Lloyd worked for Lybrand, Ross Bros and Montgomery, Price Waterhouse Coopers and Arthur Andersen, the latter as a partner. The lure of independence influenced him to start his own practice specializing in State and Local Tax with a move to Florida. Throughout these years, Lloyd was active in many professional organizations from NYU Tax Institute, of which he was co-chair for many years, to BNA, COST and Multistate Tax Commission. He enjoyed a lengthy career speaking professionally to large audiences on tax subjects and teaching CCH courses.
Lloyd and Michelle shared a mutual interest in travel that started when they realized he would get too sunburned at the Jersey Shore. For the next 51 years they vacationed in Europe, Italy being their favorite destination and always felt the excitement of both new and previously visited sights.
Lloyd is survived by his wife Michelle, sons Edward (Bridget) and Benjamin (Karuna) Looram, his six grandchildren Olivia, Gavin, Graham, Oscar, Sage and Poppy as well as his brothers Eugene, Bruce and Christopher and sister Jane Cooke.
The funeral will be held at Joseph G. Duffy Funeral Home, Brooklyn, NY at 9:30AM Saturday, November 30, internment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Miami Transplant Institute, Miami, FL 33136.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019