Edwards, Lois
Lois Bachman Edwards, 97 years old, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, passed away on July 27, 2019, in her home.
A native of Detroit, Michigan, she graduated from Connecticut College for Women in 1942. She married William B. Bachman, Jr. also of Detroit, Michigan, in 1946 following his Naval service in the Pacific. Thereafter, they lived in Birmingham, Michigan.
Lois Bachman served on the Board of the Junior League of Birmingham and led the organization as is its president from 1960-1962. She was also an original member of the Village Club of Bloomfield Hills serving for several years as the first vice-president. At various times, Lois was also involved with the Bloomfield Hills branch of the Women's National Farm and Garden Association, the Founders' Society of the Detroit Institute of Arts and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.
The couple retired to Florida where Lois was one of the founders of the Lost Tree Chapel Library as well as serving on the Chapel Board. They remained active in the community until Mr. Bachman's death in 1997.
Later, Lois Bachman married James J. Edwards of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and they resided in Palm Beach Gardens. Mr. Edwards passed away in 2007.
Lois Bachman Edwards is survived by son William B. Bachman III and his wife, Julie, of Boulder, Colorado, son Thomas Bachman and his wife, Nicole of Petaluma, California. She also leaves three grandchildren, Katie (Kyle) Meyer, Annie Bachman and Nick (Gabbie) Bachman. Lois was also the proud great-grandmother of Avery Bachman, daughter to Nick and Gabbie.
The Neptune Society arranged the cremation and there will be no service.
Memorials may be made to The Lord's Chapel of Palm Beach, Florida or the Salvation Army of Florida.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019