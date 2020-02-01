Home

Lois Elizabeth Nickeson

Lois Elizabeth Nickeson Obituary
Nickeson, Lois Elizabeth
Lois Nickeson, 89, of Boynton Beach, died January 15, 2020. Married 59 years to the late Major (Ret.) Dwaine E. Nickeson. Survived by daughter and son-in-law Diane and Richard of Tennessee.
Memorial Service 1:00PM Friday, February 11, 2020, at St. Joseph's Episcopal Church, 3300 S. Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435, followed by a 3:00PM Committal Service at South Florida National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to St. Joseph's.
For complete obituary go to (www.neptunesociety.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
