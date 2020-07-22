1/1
Lois Evans
Evans, Lois
Lois Nunnally Evans, age 90, of Riviera Beach, died peacefully Tuesday, July 14, 2020. A Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 7:00PM Friday, July 24, 2020 at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at a later date. An Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home. To leave condolences and share memories, please log on to (royalpalmfuneralhome.com).

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Royal Palm Funeral Home
4 entries
July 23, 2020
God bless your family and leave your hearts filled with the beautiful memories that are yours to keep forever
Deborah Powell
Family
July 23, 2020




During these difficult times, may you take comfort from our kind wishes and caring thoughts.
Cousins, Dr. Victor & Mrs. Karen Igbinoba
Family
July 23, 2020
Evans Family,
Sincere and heartfelt deepest sympathy to you all. Mrs. Evans was one of our softball travelling moms. Such a sweet soft spoken lady with a genuine smile.
Hold on to God's unchanging hand, for He will see you through.
Praying for the Family
Roxanne Payne
Friend
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always Auntie Lois. (Lendrick Sr, Erica & Lendrick Jr McGrady)
Erica L Lewis-McGrady
Family
