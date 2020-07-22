Lois Evans

Evans, Lois
Lois Nunnally Evans, age 90, of Riviera Beach, died peacefully Tuesday, July 14, 2020. A Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 7:00PM Friday, July 24, 2020 at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at a later date. An Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home. To leave condolences and share memories, please log on to (royalpalmfuneralhome.com
