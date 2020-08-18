Goodkin, Lois
Lois Goodkin passed away on August 11, 2020 in Palm Beach, FL after a sudden illness. She was 88 years old. Lois was born in NYC and moved to NJ when she married Mortimer Goodkin. They were married for 67 years.
Lois and Mort liked to travel, and they did so frequently combining pleasure with business for the M.P.Goodkin Company. In addition to being a wife and a mother, Lois worked with Down Syndrome children as a Kindergarten aide. She was also heavily involved with the National Council of Jewish Women. She was President of Short Hills Division and Art Auction Chair. Lois was an avid mahjong, card player, a golfer, and an ardent book lover. Lois enjoyed socializing and eating out with friends. They had been snowbirds since 1980 living in South Palm Beach and later in Lake Worth, FL. In 2017 they moved permanently to The Fountains of Lake Worth.
Lois is survived by her husband Mortimer, her daughters Roslyn Sherman (Richard), Karen Goodkin (Feng Xiang) and grand children Carly Sherman, Jackie Sherman, and Sara Xiang, as well as many loving friends and relatives in Canada, New Jersey and Florida.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, National Council of Jewish Women, or charity of choice
.