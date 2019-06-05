HILDERMAN, Lois Lois Hilderman age 78 of Smithville, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday June 2, 2019. She was born July 29, 1940 to her parents, the late Clifton and Eva Mae Lewis McDuff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Hilderman; son, Michael Stanley Hilderman and 3 brothers, John McDuff, Coleman McDuff and Roger McDuff. She was a member of New Life United Pentecostal Church and worked in food service for most of her life. She is survived by 3 children, Wendell Hilderman of McMinnville, Judy Howard of Okeechobee, FL and Bobby (Cindy) Hilderman of Columbia, IN; 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Martha (Bobby) Wheeler of Smithville and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2PM Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with Bro. Dwayne Cornelius officiating and burial will follow in DeKalb Cemetery. In addition to flowers, the family asks that donations be made to New Life United Pentecostal Church, in memory of Lois. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary