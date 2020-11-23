Lois Jakubowski Greene

Lois Jakubowski Greene, professional real estate investor and resident of Manalapan, FL, died of natural causes in her home on May 30, 2020. She was 81. Mrs. Greene was born in Philadelphia on November 23, 1938 to Benjamin and Helen Jakubowski. Upon graduating from high school at age sixteen, she enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania. During her freshmen year, her peers selected her as Miss University of Pennsylvania and competed in the Miss Football Contest in Berkeley, CA. While Mrs. Greene completed a baccalaureate degree in English literature, she joined the Philadelphia Models' Guild using the stage name Lois James, worked as a part-time model, and became Miss Steel Pier in Atlantic City, NJ.

After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1959, she briefly taught high school English before founding James Personnel Consultants, an employment agency. In 1961, she married Dr. Donald H. Greene, an orthopedic surgeon, and managed his office and a physical therapy business in Philadelphia. During their seventeen-year marriage, Dr. and Mrs. Greene had three sons: Bradford Harrison Greene (Atlantis, FL), Clifton Bentley Greene (Amelia Island, FL), and Christopher Carlton Greene (San Francisco, CA).

In the early 1980s, Mrs. Greene moved to South Florida and focused on real estate investments and property management. She met her longtime companion, Siegfried H. Schmaus, in the mid-1990s and assisted him with Sensor Development Inc., a firm that manufactures low pressure gauges for medical and dental equipment and the automotive industry. In 2008, she became the owner and president of Sensor Development, Inc. Throughout her life, she enjoyed world travel and visited seventy-one countries. She spent her final years entertaining her family and enjoying her Manalapan estate.

Mrs. Greene was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin Jakubowski, Jr. She is survived by her three sons; two daughters in-law, Katie Greene (Bradford) and Cindy Greene (Christopher); two grandsons, Harrison Greene and Brandon Greene; and three nephews, Russell Greene, Gregory Jakubowski, and Timothy Greene. The Greene family arranged a private interment. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Palm Beach County, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store