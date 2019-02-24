Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lola MABRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola MABRY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lola MABRY Obituary
MABRY, Lola Lola Mabry of Palm Beach Gardens, FL passed away peacefully February 20, 2019. She was born January 18, 1931 in Richmond, VA, the daughter of Wm. Ambrose McGee, MD. Lola is survived by her five daughters, Dallas, Debbe, Daryl, Denette and Darlene; as well as seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Lola worked as a florist for 25 years. She loved to fill her house with family, friends, food and laughter. She lived her life with strength, courage, integrity and dignity. Donations may be made to Trustbridge of Palm Beach County.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.