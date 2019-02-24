|
MABRY, Lola Lola Mabry of Palm Beach Gardens, FL passed away peacefully February 20, 2019. She was born January 18, 1931 in Richmond, VA, the daughter of Wm. Ambrose McGee, MD. Lola is survived by her five daughters, Dallas, Debbe, Daryl, Denette and Darlene; as well as seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Lola worked as a florist for 25 years. She loved to fill her house with family, friends, food and laughter. She lived her life with strength, courage, integrity and dignity. Donations may be made to Trustbridge of Palm Beach County.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 24, 2019