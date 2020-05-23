Turner, Lola R.
Lola R. Turner, 84, passed away on May 21, 2020 after briefly battling cancer. She was born and raised in North Wildwood, NJ. Lola and Leon, her devoted husband of 62 years, raised their family in Wildwood Crest, NJ. She enjoyed an active and fulfilling retirement together with Leon in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Lola graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, taught elementary school prior to starting her family and then earned a master's degree in Human Development from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Her greatest joys were her husband, children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and jogger, and loved to play mahjong with her friends. Lola also enjoyed classical music and traveling with Leon.
Lola was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband Leon and three children, Anne Greenstone (Adam) Bethesda, MD, Alan (Sheryl Horowitz, fiancée) Freehold, NJ and Joan Harrington (Robert Jr.) Scotch Plains, NJ. Lola adored and took special pleasure in her five grandchildren, Bobby, Madelyn, Zachary, Danielle and Rachel. She will be greatly missed by her brother Stephen S. Rubins, her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society.
Lola R. Turner, 84, passed away on May 21, 2020 after briefly battling cancer. She was born and raised in North Wildwood, NJ. Lola and Leon, her devoted husband of 62 years, raised their family in Wildwood Crest, NJ. She enjoyed an active and fulfilling retirement together with Leon in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Lola graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, taught elementary school prior to starting her family and then earned a master's degree in Human Development from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Her greatest joys were her husband, children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and jogger, and loved to play mahjong with her friends. Lola also enjoyed classical music and traveling with Leon.
Lola was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband Leon and three children, Anne Greenstone (Adam) Bethesda, MD, Alan (Sheryl Horowitz, fiancée) Freehold, NJ and Joan Harrington (Robert Jr.) Scotch Plains, NJ. Lola adored and took special pleasure in her five grandchildren, Bobby, Madelyn, Zachary, Danielle and Rachel. She will be greatly missed by her brother Stephen S. Rubins, her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 23 to May 24, 2020.