Masencup, Loraine

Loraine Knapp Masencup, of Okeechobee, died May 18, 2020 at the age of 73. She was a soft-spoken woman who was a lover of people, animals, nature, lighthouses and kindness.

Loraine or Putsy as many knew her was born in West Palm Beach, FL to Louis and Barbara Knapp.

A well-versed lady with many talents, which included but were not limited to, being an experienced first mate, a trusted navigator (before the likes of Google Maps and Siri), an amazing seamstress and upholsterer (a creative gene that she inherited from her mother, but only passed down to one daughter), a teacher of boating safety (boy, could she tie a knot), an avid reader, a magnificent cook (her delicious chocolate chip cookies were an anticipated Christmas gift each year), a patient listener and sharer of wisdom, a thrift store bargain hunter (much to her children's chagrin in the early days, but something they eventually got over), a fashionable dresser, and a First Class wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin, friend and boss.

When Loraine's children were in elementary school, her volunteer skills shined through. She participated at the school as a chaperone, room mother and eventually the PTA President. Her ambition to install an air conditioner in every classroom at the school included organizing bake sales, popcorn sales, spaghetti dinners and raffles. Her family never saw so much popcorn in their lives. Mission accomplished.

If there was a local parade scheduled, she was in her element. Loraine was the float designer and costume maker. All the amazing costumes she designed were handmade. Her girls were the themed characters on the Trail Lawnmower floats during the Lake Park and Lake Worth Christmas parades in the early years. In later years, she designed, and with the help of her husband, Norman, made decorations for their boat to be displayed during the annual West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach Boat Parades. For the record, in Florida, Santa's sleigh is pulled by dolphins.

She was a familiar face at the South Florida Fair each year. Loraine volunteered many hours starting in the 1970's with Trail Lawnmower, then with the Florida Division of Forestry and the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Loraine's career began as a tower person with the State of Florida Division of Forestry, where she quickly became a dispatcher, and where she met her husband, Norman. From there her journey took her to Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation as a dispatcher for the Parks Police, and where she eventually retired as a Parks Manager (Glades District) in 2003. Her retirement plaque said it all: "She has the biggest heart in the world."

She and Norman traveled to countless beautiful destinations throughout their life together. Many of their adventures included visits to lighthouses so Loraine could capture their beauty through a lens. She was passionate about photography and had a keen photographer's eye. A special gift she clearly inherited from her father.

Loraine is survived by her loving husband of almost 40 years, Norman Masencup, her daughters, Barbarann Larrabee, Candice Larrabee and Kedrin Fraum (Scott), son, Donald Masencup, sister, Marie Watson (Milo), grandchildren, Nicole Soletzky (Eric) and Mitchell Kuss, and nieces and cousins.

Her grace, love and unconditional giving of her time to others made her stand out. Loraine was a shining light and this world is a better place because she was in it. To know her was to love her.

She was a beautiful lady.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions at this time, memorial services will be planned for a later date.



