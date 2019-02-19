|
GUITARD, Loretta Guitard, Loretta, age 53 passed away peacefully after fighting a long-term heart related illness on Feb. 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her best friend & beloved husband of 32 yrs, Stephen Guitard as well as her parents, Tom & Kathleen (Benken) Higgins. Her greatest happiness was being the dear mother of daughter, Andrea Guitard; son, Adam Guitard, and proud Grandma of beautiful Emma Croyle. She was the loving sister of Maureen Higgins, Theresa Falstad, Thomas, Timothy & Patrick Higgins, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her family will be holding a private celebration of her life.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 19, 2019