Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
3041 Kirk Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461
(561) 964-3772
Loretta GUITARD
1965 - 2019
Loretta GUITARD Obituary
GUITARD, Loretta Guitard, Loretta, age 53 passed away peacefully after fighting a long-term heart related illness on Feb. 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her best friend & beloved husband of 32 yrs, Stephen Guitard as well as her parents, Tom & Kathleen (Benken) Higgins. Her greatest happiness was being the dear mother of daughter, Andrea Guitard; son, Adam Guitard, and proud Grandma of beautiful Emma Croyle. She was the loving sister of Maureen Higgins, Theresa Falstad, Thomas, Timothy & Patrick Higgins, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her family will be holding a private celebration of her life.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 19, 2019
