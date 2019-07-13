|
|
Malone, Loretta
Loretta Smith Malone, of Riviera Beach, departed July 10, 2019 at the age of 68 to rest eternally in the loving arms of Christ. Adored by all who knew her, Loretta was a woman of faith who spent her life sharing God's love with others as a caring mother, teacher, neighbor and sister in the local Church. Her presence and contagious smile will be missed by her husband Baldwin A. Malone, son Mark, daughter Marcia, and a host of family and friends. A Viewing will be held July 19 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, West Palm Beach. The Homegoing service will be held July 20 10:00AM at the 5th Street Church Of God.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 13 to July 14, 2019