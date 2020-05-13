Smith, Loretta MarionLoretta Marion Smith, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, May 8, 2020 at home in Royal Palm Beach, FL. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Russell L. Smith and her beloved son David Smith. Loretta loved to work in her yard and was a devoted caretaker to all. She loved spending time with her family and was the sweetest southern woman. She was always willing and able to help anyone who she came in contact with. She will be missed and loved forever by many. She is survived by her brother Kenneth Sherill and her sons Larry Smith (Jewel), Tommy Smith (Tamara), and daughters Donna Price (George), Kathy Barrow (Jimmy) and Kimberly Doherty (Matthew); twelve grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mrs. Smith will be laid to rest at Lake Worth Memory Gardens.