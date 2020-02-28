|
Lassiter, Lori Ann
Lori Ann Lassiter went peacefully to her Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born in Aiken, SC on June 1,1954, Lori lived most of her life in Palm Beach County, attending cooking schools and building a successful career as a caterer. She graduated from Forest Hill High School, Class of 1972, and then received her AS Degree in Interior Design from Palm Beach Community College. Upon graduation, she moved to Atlanta, GA and was employed by Lassiter's Bath 'N Boudoir. In the evenings she attended many cooking classes with Julia Childs and soon moved home to start her own business, Tiers of Joy Cakes and Gourmet du jour Catering.
The most important part of Lori's life was her family. She is survived by her sisters, Patti Kay Lassiter, Debbi Lassiter Koenig(Patrick), Juli Avalou Lassiter; her nieces and nephews, Patrick C. Koenig Jr, Bradley Lassiter Koenig(Michelle), Sarah Koenig Browne(Blake), Whitney L. Lassiter, Joshua William Lassiter; her stepmother Aneice R. Lassiter and her niece Kelly Lacy Morrison; her aunt and uncle, Mary Ann LaPorte(Chuck) and James Daniel Lassiter(Vickie); and many loving cousins. She will be greatly missed by all, including her devoted dog, Megi.
Lori was predeceased by her parents, William G. Lassiter Jr, and Sally Goehring Lassiter.
The family will have a funeral and Celebration of Life at 11:00AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Family Church of Downtown West Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to the Lassiter Diabetes Fund: https://www.uff.ufl.edu/giving-opportunities/013725-william-g-lassiter-jr-and-aneice-r-lassiter-pediatric-diabetes-research-fund/
and Destinyfordogs.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020