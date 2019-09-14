|
Brownlee, Lorian Leslie
Lorian Leslie Brownlee, 77, passed away at home in St. Petersburg, FL on August 31, 2019. Lorian was a cherished wife, loving mother, caring sister and generous friend. She lived in Palm Beach Gardens, FL for over 30 years before recently moving to St. Petersburg. Lorian was born in Mobile, AL to Mabel (Stevens) and Wilmer Leslie, Sr. and graduated from Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL. Lorian met Jerry Brownlee at their first freshman mixer at college. Lorian and Jerry were married on July 4, 1963 in Mobile, AL.
Lorian was a schoolteacher in Mobile, AL, a journalist for the Weekday newspaper in Lake Park, FL and later a program director for Cities in Schools of Florida. Lorian showed off her creativity and humor through her involvement with the Spotlight Players community theater in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. She appeared in several plays and worked behind the scenes including serving on the board of directors for the theater group.
Lorian is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jerry Brownlee of St. Petersburg, FL; her daughter, Amy Brownlee of St. Petersburg, FL; her son, Matthew Brownlee of Santa Cruz, CA; her grandson, Jahkir Brownlee of St. Petersburg, FL; and her brothers, Wilmer "Bill" (Mary) Leslie, Steven (Romona) Leslie and Michael (Jennifer) Leslie. Lorian also leaves behind a large extended family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Andrew Brownlee; brother, Roderick Leslie and her parents.
A Memorial Service for Lorian will take place at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in West Palm Beach, FL at 12:00PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 with a reception after. Memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019