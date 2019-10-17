Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorie Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorie J. Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorie J. Adams Obituary
Adams, Lorie J.
May 15, 1956 - October 10, 2019
Lorie's valiant struggle with bile duct cancer ended in peace after 20 brave months.
Those lucky enough to have met her immediately recognized a beautiful soul – full of joy, compassion, kindness and light.
She was born and raised in Miami, graduated from Hialeah-Miami Lakes HS and received her degree in dental hygiene from then Miami-Dade Community College. She practiced dental hygiene for 42 years, including 25 at Palm Beach Prosthodontics.
Her passions included her family, her Beta Sigma Phi sisterhood, her dental colleagues and patients, nature and especially birds, and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her husband Rob Gorman, and his son Harrison Gorman; her brother Gregory Adams, his wife Julie Adams, and their children Kevin Gennarelli, Scott Adams, and Kelly Bullard.
In lieu of flowers, please consider celebrating Lorie's legacy with a donation to Holy Trinity (561) 655-8650, her spiritual home, or to cancer research at www.cholangiocarcinoma.org
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.