Adams, Lorie J.
May 15, 1956 - October 10, 2019
Lorie's valiant struggle with bile duct cancer ended in peace after 20 brave months.
Those lucky enough to have met her immediately recognized a beautiful soul – full of joy, compassion, kindness and light.
She was born and raised in Miami, graduated from Hialeah-Miami Lakes HS and received her degree in dental hygiene from then Miami-Dade Community College. She practiced dental hygiene for 42 years, including 25 at Palm Beach Prosthodontics.
Her passions included her family, her Beta Sigma Phi sisterhood, her dental colleagues and patients, nature and especially birds, and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her husband Rob Gorman, and his son Harrison Gorman; her brother Gregory Adams, his wife Julie Adams, and their children Kevin Gennarelli, Scott Adams, and Kelly Bullard.
In lieu of flowers, please consider celebrating Lorie's legacy with a donation to Holy Trinity (561) 655-8650, her spiritual home, or to cancer research at www.cholangiocarcinoma.org
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019