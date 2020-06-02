Epstien, Lorraine
Lorraine Epstien, 93, of Delray Beach, FL, peacefully passed at home on June 1, 2020. Lorraine was born December 19, 1926 in New York City. She met her beloved late husband, Leonard, at a dance in NYC shortly after World War II. They were married for 64 years. They raised their two sons, Jay and Fred, in West Orange, NJ. Lorraine was a working mom, working tirelessly with Leonard as the bookkeeper of their acclaimed store, Epstien Hardware in Orange, NJ (which still remains open today). They moved to Rainberry Bay in Delray Beach in 1986. Leonard and Lorraine were very active members of Temple Anshei Shalom in Delray, where Lorraine was recently honored for her long-term involvement. She was a dedicated, active member of ORT AMERICA for over 50 years, including serving as a past president of the South Palm Beach County Regional ORT Chapter. She was also a lifetime member of Hadassah.
Lorraine is survived by her younger sister, Enid, sons, Fred Epstien (Cathy) and Jay Epstien (Nancy), and the loves of her life, grandchildren Daniel Epstien (Emily, fiancée), Jordan Epstien, Jessica Epstien Kirschner (Jeremy) and Shira Epstien Hollander (Aaron), and great-grandchildren Michelle, Jordan, Benjamin and Reena Leni.
Lorraine enjoyed life and was loved by everyone that knew her. She will be missed by all, especially by her loving family.
Due to COVID-19, funeral service is strictly limited to immediate family only.
Donations may be sent to ORT, 7099 W. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33446. (https://secure2.convio.net/waort/site/ Donation2?df_id=5431&mfc_pref=T&5431.donation=form1), or Temple Anshei Shalom
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.