Feldman, Lorraine

Lorraine Edelman Feldman of Boynton Beach, FL passed away May 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. There's no one that has ever met her without falling in love with her, her beauty that comes from within and shines brightly with that sweet smile and loving eyes. Survived by her devoted daughters Linda Weiss, Pat Edelman; Adored grandchildren Peter & Christina Weiss, Brett & Emily Weiss and Alexis Rubba; Cherished great-grandchildren Charlie, Grant, Rowan, Summer & Brooklyn. Funeral services will be held Farmingdale, NY. Arrangements entrusted to Beth Israel Memorial Chapel Boynton Beach, FL. 561-732-3000



