Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
3041 Kirk Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461
(561) 964-3772
Lorraine SIMONS
SIMONS, Lorraine R. Lorraine passed away peacefully with family at her side on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born in Manchester, NH on April 11, 1923 to Arthur and Cora Raymond, "Lori" was one of eleven children. She is predeceased by her husband Donald L. Simons (1974), her parents and her siblings Lucien, Lucille, Maurice, Francois and Marguerite. She is survived by her sisters Jeanne, Pauline, Claire and her brothers Armand and Richard (Bertha) Raymond. Lorraine was dearly loved and will be forever missed by her children Gary (Cathy) Simons, Dale Simons and Donna Settle and her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cherished friends. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33461. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated in memory of Lorraine on Monday, March 25, at 10:00AM at The Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9999 N. Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410. Internment will follow in the Lake Worth Memory Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
