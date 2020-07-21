LARSON, Louis Ellwood
He Milked Life For All It Was Worth
When Louis Ellwood "Red" Larson was just eight years old, the dust bowl days of the early 1930's blew him and his family out of South Dakota to Hollywood, Florida to make a new start. From this very meager beginning, Larson emerged to become a world-wide leader in the dairy industry.
The founder and owner of Larson Dairy Inc., "Red" Larson died July 17, 2020 at the age of 96. Larson is survived by his four children, Woody Larson (Grace), and John Larson (Stephanie) of Okeechobee, Barbara Larson Stuart (Charlie) of Orlando, and Kathy Larson Cooley (Tom) of Ocala; thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and four siblings.
After serving in the Army Air Corps as a pilot during WWII, he returned home, attended the University of Miami, and got a chance to partner in a dairy farm. He later expanded his company as time and money would allow. In 1990, Larson Dairy Inc. was named the largest dairy farm in the USA and Larson's picture appeared on the cover of "Top Producer" magazine.
Some of his career accomplishments include: Outstanding Man in Dairying; Outstanding Man in Agriculture; President of National Milk Producers Association; Dairyman of the Year at the World Dairy Expo in 2006; and University of Florida Distinguished Achievement Award.
In 2006, in recognition of his service to the University of Florida throughout his career, his family and the university surprised Larson with the naming of the UF Dairy Science building: the L. E. "Red" Larson Hall.
Larson married the love of his life, Reda, in 1947 and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage before her passing in 2014. He always said she was his first and best business partner.
His seven-decade impact on Florida dairying, as well as his positive influence on his community and his family will be remembered by all.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested those wishing to make memorial gifts, please direct them to either the University of Florida L.E. "Red" Larson Dairy Endowment which benefits 4-H, agriculture professorships and research, or the First Baptist Church of Okeechobee Building Fund or Florida FFA Foundation.
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.