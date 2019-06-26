Oxnevad, Louis Farley

Louis Farley Oxnevad, 90, passed on June 11, 2019.

Riding horses on the Indian Reservations, prospecting in the desert, raising an alligator named Willie and having Wyatt Earp for a neighbor, his childhood adventures are worthy of a book. In high school, Lou excelled in both basketball and football, however, he heard the call of our nation and joined the Army. As a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne, Lou was fond of telling people he flew 17 times before he actually landed in a plane. Working two jobs, Lou put himself through school and graduated with a Horticulture Degree from the University of North Carolina. His career as a Golf Course Superintendent began at a small club in North Carolina before moving to Florida. Lou was a founding member of the Golf Course Superintendent Association and served for many years as an officer. Lou left his mark on numerous golf courses including Lost Tree, High Ridge, Coral Gables and the Breakers. During his last years, Lou and his love Babs travelled the world with his camera handy. He was an avid photographer and his work has been featured at the Norton Museum of Art.

His stature, laugh, and heart were larger than life. He was a teacher of life and taught by example.

People respect you because you keep your word; Apologize and forgive quickly; Be confident yet humble; Be tough but fair; Love with your whole heart, even the unlovable; When music is playing -dance, Family is the most important thing in life, just don't let them win at gin rummy; Don't take the easy road, it's boring; Play in the dirt because a garden only grows when it is tilled.

His departing words of wisdom to his family, "Don't be stupid, life is beautiful enjoy it".

Lou is survived by his love Barbara McElvy, daughters Jaye McIntyre (Carl), Wauna Westervelt (Richard), Re Aman, Pattie Lou McElvy (Thomas), 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, an abundance of adoring family, friends and fans.

There will be a Celebration of Life (and some shenanigans - just the way he would want it) on July 13, 2019 at 7:00PM at 11332 83rd Lane North, West Palm Beach, 33412. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 26 to June 30, 2019