Louis "Lou" Hamilton
Murfreesboro - Louis "Lou" Hamilton, age 76 of Murfreesboro, TN died with family at his side, on Tuesday November 17th from Covid-19 complications, having been hospitalized since October 27th. At his request, he will be cremated, and his ashes spread in Casco Bay, Maine, where most of his best early memories were. He is survived by Holly, his wife of 41 years, daughters Julie and Jill, granddaughters Serena and Kaitlin, sisters Linda and Melonee. He also leaves behind many treasured cousins and was predeceased by his father, mother, and stepfather.
Born in Portland, Maine, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, migrating to Connecticut after his tour to stay with cousin Jeannie, where he met first wife, Joan. He joined the Middletown Police Dept but eventually went to south Florida, with several other officers, to join the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in 1972. There, daughter Jill was born. After divorcing, Joan remarried, returning to Connecticut with Jill.
Fate took over on a blind date set up by coworker Sherry, for Lou with his dispatcher, Holly, in March 1976. They married in 1978 having a mostly law enforcement wedding, reception, and expected shenanigans. In 1984 daughter Julie was born, while he and Holly continued their careers at the Sheriff's Office, until Lou retired in 1998 at the rank of Lieutenant.
He visited fellow retiree Paul Gish in Tennessee and loved the seasons. Through Paul, he "briefly" rented a house in rural Lynchburg from Dixie & Bobby Beyer, waiting for Holly to retire, from 2007 to 2015. During that time, Lou, Bobby and Dixie had wonderful adventures. Lou also became a volunteer tour guide at The Old Jailhouse Museum. He joined the Covenant Presbyterian church, becoming a deacon.
He and Holly moved to Murfreesboro in 2015 where Lou, an avid history buff, became an interpreter at the Stones River Battlefield Visitors Center, expanding his circle of friends once again. He also joined the Trinity Presbyterian church relishing their Men's Fellowship nights at the local pub. He was very active in the VFW Post 8422 as their chaplain, the American Legion and Vietnam Vets of America. He led his life by example, often commenting about others, that they were "larger than life." Being a humble person by nature, he may have been unaware that this is how his family and friends have always viewed him: Larger than life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 406 W 34th St, Kansas City, MO 64111 or Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1020 N Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 145 Innsbrooke Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37128. www.murfreesborofuneralhome.com