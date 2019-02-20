CALDERONI, Louis Joseph Louis "Lou" Joseph Calderoni passed away on February 13, 2019 at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. He was born in New York, NY on March 1, 1930; the son of the late Valentino and Nancy Calderoni. Lou was educated in the N.Y. school system, graduating from Theodore Roosevelt High School. He went on to attend Florida State University, earning his bachelor's degree in journalism. He was employed as a journalist for the Wall Street Journal for 20 years until his retirement. He married Fran Murphy on August 5, 1996 and together they shared 23 years of marriage. Lou enjoyed, golfing, flying airplanes and going to the shooting range. He is survived by his loving wife, Fran Murphy and two daughters, Nancy Melden and Teresa Calderoni. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:00PM - 5:00PM at AYCOCK-RIVERSIDE FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL. A Service will be held in the funeral home at 5:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lou's name to the Veterans of America. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary