ADAMS, Louise E. Louise E. Adams passed away at the age 76 on June 2, 2019. Unselfishly devoted to her family and the children of her community. Louise was a committed wife, mother and educator. She leaves to cherish in her memory: Children: Kimberly M. Adams, Kenneith G. Adams (Shree), and Keith A. Adams; Siblings: Vivian Elbert Gaskin, Gwendolyn Saulsby Williams, Altermease Saulsby Kendrick, Thomas Bernard Saulsby (Barbara), Phyllis Yvonne Saulsby, Felicia Saulsby and a host of family and friends. The family will celebrate her life on Sunday, June 9 with a Celebration of Life party from 5:00PM to 10:00PM at Manatee Lagoon, 6000 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 6, 2019