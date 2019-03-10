COLLINS, Louise G. Mrs. Louise Collins, Weezie, (née Griffin) of Palm Beach, FL, New York City and Southampton, NY died peacefully on February 21, 2019 in Palm Beach. Mrs. Collins is survived by her husband Herbert K. Mallard of Palm Beach, FL, and her niece Adriana Sulak Bombard as well as her grandnieces Collins and Jacqueline Bombard of Edwards, CO. She is preceded in death by her late husband Kevin J. Collins. Mrs. Collins was born in Manhattan, NY, graduated from Packer Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn Heights, NY, Bradford Jr. College in Haverhill, MA, Finch College in Manhattan, NY (B.A.), and Hunter College School of Education in NY, NY (B.A. and M.S.). She also attended Ecole Bénédict in Geneva Switzerland and L'Académie of Maxims in Paris France. She worked teaching in elementary, middle and upper education for many years in Manhattan, Switzerland and Italy. A Memorial is scheduled for Friday, April 5, 2019 at 12:30PM at The Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Society of the Four Arts at 100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach, FL 33480. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary