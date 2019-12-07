|
Ohlman, Louise M.
On Thursday, November 21, 2019, Louise Marie Ohlman, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt passed away at age 98 in Hospice at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Louise was born on April 16, 1921 to Joseph and Louisa Mossi in Jersey City, NJ.
Louise came to Florida in 1958 for employment at Pratt Whitney Aircraft, in West Palm Beach as an IBM key punch group leader. Louise took early retirement in 1980 and served in various Brevard County charity organizations.
Louise is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Louisa Mossi, four husbands, sister and brother-in-law Pauline and Albert Waterhouse, niece Paula Ready, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include son Jim (Lynn) Lyons, grandson Matt (Alison) Lyons, great-grandson Reese, brother Robert (Joanne) Mossi, nieces and nephews.
Private Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Aycock-Riverside Funeral Home in Jupiter, FL. Father Aidan Lacy of St. Patrick's Catholic Church officiated.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019