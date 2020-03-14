Home

Lucas Cavasini
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
188 South Swinton Ave.
Delray Beach, FL
Lucas P. Cavasini Obituary
Cavasini, Lucas P.
Lucas P. Cavasini, 11, of Delray Beach passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Lucas attended Plumosa School of the Arts in Delray Beach.
He is survived by his parents Stephen & Linda Cavasini, brothers Zachary and Michael, 3 sisters Melissa Gonzalez, Meghan Frossi, Monica Cavasini-Gaddis, grandparents Mikhael & Latifa Boussolo, 4 uncles Aniss, Elias & Sammy Boussolo, & David Cavasini, 5 aunts Scarlett Lewis, Linda Richter, Karen Cavasini, Connie Roche & Laura McFadden and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, 2PM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 188 South Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33444.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation at UMDF.org. Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach (www.LorneandSons.com) in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
