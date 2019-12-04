|
Hill, Lucille
Lucille Hill was born on August 15, 1938, to the late Robert Howard Davis, Sr. and Beulah Davis in Rochelle, GA.
Lucille led a well-rounded and fulfilled life. On August 7, 1955 at the age of 16 she was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. With all of her illnesses, she remained faithful and active in Jehovah's service until her death.
Wherever Lucille would go, she left behind many happy people who would say things like, "Oh my! I just love her!"
Lucille, 81, affectionately known as Mama Cil, fell asleep in death on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Memorial Service will be held for Lucille on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00AM, at the West Palm Beach Christian Convention Center of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1610 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33401.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019