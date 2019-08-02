Home

Lucille J. Gagnon


1935 - 2019
Lucille J. Gagnon Obituary
Gagnon, Lucille J.
(March 23, 1935 – July 31, 2019)
Lucille J. Gagnon, age 84, of Boynton Beach, Florida, entered into Eternal Life with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. Robert, her beloved husband and Christian, her beloved grandson, welcomed and embraced her with open arms.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 11:00AM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2170 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach, Florida 33415.
The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to In Touch Ministries at www.intouch.org.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
