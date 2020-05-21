Johnson, Lucille

Lucille Johnson, 79, went to "meet her maker" in the early morning hours of April 2, 2020. Lucille was beloved by all and known by many names, "Lou," "Gramsey," "Mom," "Sister," "Auntie." Born on November 2, 1940, she was the daughter of Albert and Hilda Quinton of Miami Shores, identical twin sister of Linda Colcolough, sister to Albert "Baba" Quinton, and Joanie "Bun" Schreck. She is survived by her sons, Frank and Keith Johnson, her daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Kyle Rapp, as well as her grandchildren, Trent Johnson and Kelsey and Ashley Rapp, and her many nieces and nephews. She loved to read, dance and play in the ocean, and most importantly, she loved to take care of her family. She was a friend, mentor, confidante, co-conspirator and advocate. She was so many things to so many people. Above all else, she was our beautiful mother. She fought the good fight and has now joined her twin, "Ling," her beloved, "Chickee," who preceded her in death, on a cloud, along with the rest of their loved ones. She was so loved and will be sorely missed. Our family motto has always been, "Keep the proper prospective, and have patience." So, it is quite fitting that a Celebration of Life will be at some point in the not too distant future, when the world opens back up for business, and we are ready for a great party!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store