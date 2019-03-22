MILSTEAD, Lucille Lucille "Nanny" Milstead, 85, of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away March 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her family and friends. Nanny adored her family and especially enjoyed birthdays and holidays with them. She will be remembered for her strawberry cakes, delicious cooking, passion for animals and her beautiful penmanship. Nanny loved to shop, play cards, go to bingo, travel, cake decorating and floral arrangements. We will miss her dearly. She was preceded by her husband, William "Pop" Milstead and grandson, Chad Mathew Sprague. She is survived by her children, grand-children and great-grandchildren; son Avery Milstead, wife Janie, grandchildren Mandy L. Milstead, Jason Milstead, Amy L. Milstead and great-granddaughter, Samantha Lynn Milstead; daughter Deborah Sprague, grandchildren Jennifer Anderson and Kyle Sprague, son David Milstead, wife Kathi and grandchildren Shane Milstead, Michael Milstead, Sara Milstead, Corey Burchfield and great-grandchildren Taylor Milstead, Daniel Burchfield and Aidan Burchfield; son Dennis Milstead and granddaughters Malori Busick and Kari Milstead and special friends Lorretta Lane and Joan Pinkston. A Funeral Service officiated by Pastor Carl Fuentes will take place at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Central Baptist Church, 4422 Gun Club Road, West Palm Beach, Florida. The family will receive friends from 11:00AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Memorial Park in Lake Worth, Florida. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary