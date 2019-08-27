|
Davis, Lucy P.
Lucy P. Davis passed away on August 24, 2019. She was born November 10, 1935 to Delfin Laboy and Leopolda Gonzalez (Laboy).
Lucy was a loving, compassionate and giving woman.
She worked as a waitress for many years at the Little Club in Delray Beach. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by Edward L. Davis, her husband of 56 years, daughters Donna Parramore and Diana Davis-Hill, son Edward L. Davis, Jr., 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.
No services will be held.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019