SCHACHTER, Lucy Lucy Schachter (née Nadel) born in Vienna, Austria on February 3, 1929 sadly passed away on February 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. She came to New York in 1939 at age 10. Lucy was a very talented musician having attended High School for Music & Arts and then continuing her studies at Juilliard. She spent many joyous years teaching young students piano. Lucy married her beloved Eddie and they recently celebrated their 69 years of marriage. She loved playing duplicate bridge, playing tennis, travelling and collecting art. She is survived by her husband, Eddie, daughter Susan (Laurent) and granddaughter Samantha. Funeral will be at 2:00PM on Monday, (TODAY) February 11, 2019 at Congregation Agudath Sholom, 301 Strawberry Hill Avenue, Stamford, CT. The burial will follow at Agudath Sholom Cemetery, 554 Westhill Rd, Stamford, CT. Shiva will be observed after at 73 Rockwood Lane, Greenwich, CT until 8:00PM with a service at 7:00PM Tuesday from 5:00PM to 8:00PM. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Naomie Berrie Diabetes Center at Columbia University in NYC. Arrangements under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home (203)-359-9999. For more information or to send condolences to the family, please visit (www.gallagherfuneralhome.com). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary