|
|
Maisonet, Luis A.
Luis A. Maisonet, age 57, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away a JFK Hospital on June 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Isabela, Puerto Rico to Juan Maisonet and Carmen Bordoy.
Luis leaves behind to cherish his memory: loving wife, Lynn Hance Maisonet; son, Lee Maisonet (wife, Elizabeth); daughter, Vivi Diana Davila (husband, Danny); siblings: Richie, Mikey, Anthony and Arlene; grandchildren: Vivi, Anthony, Hector, Daniel, Demeris, Willie and Erica; great- grandchildren: Sophia, Aida Lee and Olivia. He will be missed by many more relatives and dear friends. Family and friends may visit from 2:00PM to 4:30PM on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 4:30PM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 19, 2019