|
|
DeLeon, Luis Aurelio
Luis Aurelio DeLeon, 71, a long-time resident of Riviera Beach, FL, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2019. Originally from Humacao, Puerto Rico, Luis followed his brother and best friend Esteban to the United States in the late sixties. After working for a short time in upstate New York, it proved too cold and the brothers made their way to Palm Beach County. In 1972, Luis purchased his home in Riviera Beach and shortly after he began his career as a chef at Rosarian Academy where he worked his culinary magic for 35 years. While he was known for his recipes and good cooking, it was his ready smile and loyalty to the school that his coworkers and students recalled best when he retired in 2010. As a father to his son, Luis, he provided a solid foundation and loving environment for him to grow up. The cherished memories his son has of his father include trips to Puerto Rico, crabbing and fishing on Singer Island, enjoying time together at Phil Foster Park, and watching old westerns. Luis also enjoyed his garden where he grew avocados, gandules, and yuca. He is remembered by his neighbors and friends as someone who was kind and helped others as best he could; the best measure of a life well lived. Luis was recently predeceased by his mother Juanita who lived to be 95, and by his father Aurelio, brothers Esteban and Jose, and sister Edie. He is survived by his son Luis and daughter-in-law Sheila, as well as a brother and sister living in Puerto Rico. He will be missed but always remembered with love.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019