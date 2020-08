Or Copy this URL to Share

Lester, Lura Lee

Lura Lee Lester, age 75, of Boynton Beach, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Lura retired from Publix and the City of Boynton Beach. Friends will be received from 5:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, 599 N.E. 15th Ave., Boynton Beach (Limited Capacity). Funeral Services will be held at 12:30PM Saturday at the funeral home.



