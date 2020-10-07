

Lydia Adler passed away at 91 years old October 3, 2020 after a brief illness in Lake Worth. She was predeceased by her husband Frank in 2010. Born in Bronx, NY, Lydia married Frank Adler in October 1950, raised their children in Paramus, NJ and 1988 they retired to West Palm Beach, FL.

An example of feminism and strength, Lydia was the first woman to graduate from the Bergen County Police Academy in New Jersey. She went on to be a Paramus Police Officer, store detective, bookkeeper and a licensed real estate agent. Lydia leaves behind four children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; Wendy Adler of Boynton Beach, FL, Philip Adler of Langhorne, PA, Arthur Adler (Karen) of West Orange, NJ, Karen Rubinstein (Ron) of Freehold, NJ, grandchildren, Jessica (Dan), Alison (Bryan), Jill, Matthew, Jason, Daniel, Drew and Adam; great-grandchildren Chase, Madison, Kirsten, Xavier and Kennedy, many nieces and nephews. We think Lydia would like to be remembered as an avid traveler with a love of fishing, quilting, poker, and mah jongg, and a passionate sports fan who loved a good glass of scotch. A Funeral Service will be held October 9 in Paramus, NJ. Donations may be made to Peggy Adams Pet Rescue.



