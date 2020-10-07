1/
Lydia Adler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lydia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lydia Adler passed away at 91 years old October 3, 2020 after a brief illness in Lake Worth. She was predeceased by her husband Frank in 2010. Born in Bronx, NY, Lydia married Frank Adler in October 1950, raised their children in Paramus, NJ and 1988 they retired to West Palm Beach, FL.
An example of feminism and strength, Lydia was the first woman to graduate from the Bergen County Police Academy in New Jersey. She went on to be a Paramus Police Officer, store detective, bookkeeper and a licensed real estate agent. Lydia leaves behind four children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; Wendy Adler of Boynton Beach, FL, Philip Adler of Langhorne, PA, Arthur Adler (Karen) of West Orange, NJ, Karen Rubinstein (Ron) of Freehold, NJ, grandchildren, Jessica (Dan), Alison (Bryan), Jill, Matthew, Jason, Daniel, Drew and Adam; great-grandchildren Chase, Madison, Kirsten, Xavier and Kennedy, many nieces and nephews. We think Lydia would like to be remembered as an avid traveler with a love of fishing, quilting, poker, and mah jongg, and a passionate sports fan who loved a good glass of scotch. A Funeral Service will be held October 9 in Paramus, NJ. Donations may be made to Peggy Adams Pet Rescue.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rubin Memorial Chapel
7340 Boynton Beach Boulevard
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
(561) 853-3000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rubin Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved