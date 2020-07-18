White, Lyla Rose
We are heartbroken over the loss of our beloved Lyla Rose White of Tequesta, FL, who passed away at Palm Beach Children's Hospital at St. Mary's Medical Center on July 7, 2020 at the age of 11.
Lyla was born in Austin, TX on December 31, 2008, to her parents Benjamin Taylor White and Elena Mastriani, and was blessed with two loving sisters, Anna and Lucia. Lyla loved that her birthday fell on New Year's Eve with all the fireworks and celebration that accompanied the holiday.
Lyla was smart and funny, with a never-give-up attitude that inspired people everywhere she went. She had an infectious smile that lit up every room she walked into, and an outgoing personality that had a tremendous impact on everyone. Lyla attended All Saints Catholic School where she had just completed 4th grade.
Lyla was an adventurous eater--she loved sushi, crabs, spicy foods and would try anything once. Lyla loved her Beanie Boos and was a Scrabble whiz. She also loved drawing, reading, painting, swimming, biking, and her adventures at Camp Boggy Creek, where she especially enjoyed learning archery.
We are all thankful for the amazing individuals who helped Lyla along the way including all her doctors, nurses, therapists, tutors, teachers, and instructors. She loved you all.
Lyla is survived by her parents, her sisters, her grandparents Jim and Leslie Mastriani of Tequesta, FL, and Bill and Connie White of San Antonio, TX. Lyla is also survived by her cousins Kaden, Brian, Marco, Luke, Jack, Shea, Grayson, and Aspen as well as numerous aunts and uncles on both sides of the family. No one loved her cousins more than Lyla.
Lyla was predeceased by her half-brother Hector and is also survived by her stepmother Brooke and her stepbrother Tristyn.
Lyla's loving, generous and caring spirit in life continues through organ donation.
A Celebration of Life at Taylor and Modeen Funeral Home and a Catholic Mass at St. Jude Catholic Church, Tequesta, FL will be held for Lyla at a later date. More details will be provided in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to charities that were important to Lyla, including Bella's Angels (bellasangels.org
), Epilepsy Florida (epilepsyfl.org
) and Camp Boggy Creek (boggycreek.org
).
For online condolences, please visit
(http://www.TaylorandModeen.com
).