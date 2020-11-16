Lynn Ann Surprenant
Lynn Ann Surprenant passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 at Woodcrest Village Assisted Living in New London, NH at the age of 62. She was born April 2, 1958 in Syracuse, NY to Richard and Natalie Surprenant. She graduated from Dana Hall School in Wellesley, MA in 1976 and from the University of Vermont in 1980 with a degree in French and International Relations.
Lynn started her professional career as a paralegal in New York City. She transitioned into finance a few years later where she met her future husband Robert Simonson at Merrill Lynch. Lynn and Bob established a home in Greenwich, CT where they raised their children Christopher, born in 1991, and Tara, born in 1994. After two decades in town, Lynn moved to Palm Beach Gardens, FL, where she lived for five years.
She will be remembered for her infectious and warm personality, deep care for and connection with others, witty sense of humor, and beautiful smile. Above all, Lynn was a thoughtful mother, daughter and sister and remarkably loyal friend. Lynn loved travel and culture and seized every opportunity to travel with friends and family; she also had an appreciation for art, wine and cuisine. Over the years, Lynn was actively involved in many local charities and community organizations.
Lynn is survived by her children Christopher of New York, NY and Tara of San Francisco, CA. She leaves behind her parents Richard and Natalie, her brother Gary and his family, all of New London, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lynn's memory to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at (theaftd.org
).
The family will wait to host a Celebration of Life at a later date. To sign an online guestbook please visit (www.chadwickfuneralservice.com
).