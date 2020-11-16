1/1
Lynn Ann Surprenant
1958 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynn Ann Surprenant
Lynn Ann Surprenant passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 at Woodcrest Village Assisted Living in New London, NH at the age of 62. She was born April 2, 1958 in Syracuse, NY to Richard and Natalie Surprenant. She graduated from Dana Hall School in Wellesley, MA in 1976 and from the University of Vermont in 1980 with a degree in French and International Relations.
Lynn started her professional career as a paralegal in New York City. She transitioned into finance a few years later where she met her future husband Robert Simonson at Merrill Lynch. Lynn and Bob established a home in Greenwich, CT where they raised their children Christopher, born in 1991, and Tara, born in 1994. After two decades in town, Lynn moved to Palm Beach Gardens, FL, where she lived for five years.
She will be remembered for her infectious and warm personality, deep care for and connection with others, witty sense of humor, and beautiful smile. Above all, Lynn was a thoughtful mother, daughter and sister and remarkably loyal friend. Lynn loved travel and culture and seized every opportunity to travel with friends and family; she also had an appreciation for art, wine and cuisine. Over the years, Lynn was actively involved in many local charities and community organizations.
Lynn is survived by her children Christopher of New York, NY and Tara of San Francisco, CA. She leaves behind her parents Richard and Natalie, her brother Gary and his family, all of New London, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lynn's memory to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at (theaftd.org).
The family will wait to host a Celebration of Life at a later date. To sign an online guestbook please visit (www.chadwickfuneralservice.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
235 Main Street
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 15, 2020
Dear Tara and Christopher,
I’m so very sorry to learn of your mom’s passing. She was a wonderful, warm, caring person and neighbor and carried herself with class and dignity. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. Much love, Mystique
Mystique Johnston
Neighbor
November 15, 2020
Lynn, you were a warm, fun person who loved her family and friends. My heart goes out to Tara and Christopher. May you Rest In Peace.
Carrie Pryor
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved