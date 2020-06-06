Fort III, LynnDr. Lynn Fort III, 83, of Charlotte, NC, died peacefully at home with his family Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born January 17, 1937 in Atlanta, GA, he was the only child of Florence Young Fort and Dr. Lynn Fort, Jr.Dr. Fort grew up in West Palm Beach, FL, and graduated in 1954 from Palm Beach High School. He was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity and was chosen as an outstanding member of his high school class numerous years. An accomplished athlete, he earned all-state honors in both football and baseball. He elected to attend Duke University in Durham, NC on a partial football scholarship, where he majored in premed and joined the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. After two and a half years of undergraduate studies, he was accepted into Duke University Medical School. He received his M.D. in 1960. After his military service, Dr. Fort continued his clinical training at Duke, finishing in 1968. He joined Charlotte Surgical Group in 1968, where he had a successful career of 30 years and retired in 1997.Dr. Fort was predeceased by his parents, his infant daughter Mary Elizabeth Fort, and his eldest grandson Robert Tomlinson Wylie. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marian Fort, his daughters and their spouses Elizabeth Wylie (Robert), Carolyn Kromer (Paul), Janet Fort, and Kathryn Fitzpatrick (Mark), grandchildren Lauren Billings (Steven), David Wylie, Derek Kromer, Jeffrey Kromer, Olivia Kromer, Jack Fitzpatrick, and Sam Fitzpatrick, and great-grandchildren Cooper Billings and Grace Billings.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Indian Trail Chapel, Indian Trail, NC 28079.Remembrances may be offered in the online guestbook at