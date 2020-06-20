Rankin, Lynn Marie
Lynn Marie Rankin (née Schaser), 71, passed away on June 17, 2020, at home in Stuart, FL. She was born in Chicago, IL, on May 4, 1949, to the late Robert and Anne Schaser. She graduated from Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor, MI, and Nazareth College in Kalamazoo, MI. She relocated to West Palm Beach, FL, in 1973 and took her first teaching job at Cardinal Newman High School, where she met her future husband, Paul. They were married on August 23, 1975, in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Lynn taught at area high schools until she retired and became a tutor and activities leader in Lighthouse Elementary's after school program. She is survived by her children: Erin (Kenneth Keppel), Paul (Amanda), Lynn and Jeffrey, and four grandchildren: Nicholas Keppel, Molly Keppel, Rachel Rankin and Jack Rankin. She is also survived by her sister, Carol (Stan Walker), and her brother, Gerry (Joyce). Her husband, Paul, and her brother, Robert, preceded her in death. A visitation will be held from 3:00PM to 6:00PM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Aycock-Riverside Funeral Home, Jupiter, FL. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Palm Beach Gardens, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lynn's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.