CASTLE, Lynne Kathleen Lynne Castle, 67, passed away on May 7, 2019. Born and raised in West Palm Beach Lynne lived in Alexandria, Annandale and then Herndon, Virginia, before retiring back to Lake Worth. Lynne also enjoyed spending time in Fayette, Maine, at the cabin her father built on Echo Lake. Lynne graduated from Cardinal Newman High School in 1970 and then attended the University of Florida. She was a faithful Catholic who attended St. Juliana and then Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Lynne had a successful career as a software designer, retiring with Cherokee Information Services in 2014. With her job she was able to travel to Germany, China, and more. Her favorite pastime was researching ancestry as our family historian. Lynne is preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Flo Castle. She is survived by her brother Larry (Suzanne) her nephews Bryan (Cherie') and Brody (Jeanne) her uncle and three aunts and by many loving great nieces and nephews who will miss her feisty spirit. In addition to the family, she leaves everyone she ever met with a fond memory and the blessing of having known her. To honor Lynne, donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5200 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 19, 2019
