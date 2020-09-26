Levine, M. Walter
Following a long battle with multiple myeloma, M. Walter Levine passed away September 20, 2020, in Boca Raton, FL. Born in Brooklyn, Levine attended various schools in New York. In 1957, he joined the Army and began training for the Military Police. After serving in both the U.S. and in Europe, he returned to the States where he met and married his wife of fifty years, Fritzie Mogford. Together, they had four children and lived in New York, Florida, California, and Colorado before settling in Connecticut. After his military service, Levine attended Wilfred Academy and won the Academy's hairstyling competition. He quickly became known as the "Stylist to The Stars" with a client list that included Edie Gorme, Lucille Ball, Jane Morgan, Connie Francis, and Barbra Streisand. Deciding to go into business for himself, Levine began his lifelong entrepreneurial trek building the salon at the Concord Hotel, along with five others, and cosmetic company Jon Pierre. Levine, at the age of 24, became one of the youngest Jaycees Presidents in the country. Learning that his second son, Larry, was mentally challenged, sparked Levine's lifelong commitment to philanthropy. Throughout his life, he and Fritzie founded and chaired the "We're In This Together" Celebrity Golf and Tennis Gala benefiting the Westport Alcoholism and Drug Dependency Council and the Pro Sports Challenge benefiting the Lower Fairfield Regional Center for mentally-challenged adults. In 1996, Levine was fortunate enough to spend hours with Mother Theresa, only furthering his desire to help others. In his true entrepreneurial spirit, Levine always looked for new opportunities and was extremely successful in a variety of ventures. He was an author, motivational speaker, started car wash businesses, sold real estate in the Bahamas, and there he helped develop the entire Lucaya/Freeport area. In 1972, Levine started the Dictograph franchise for the Greenwich, CT area called Protective Alarms (PRO), which quickly grew into a national, multi-million dollar corporation. He won numerous sales contests and was the number one sales manager worldwide from 1972-77. He founded The Amtax Group, which included an equipment leasing company, oil and gas exploration, real estate syndication partnerships, and several partnerships within the entertainment industry. Levine's lifetime of achievements reached new heights in 2004 when he was awarded an honorary Ph.D. in humane letters from the University of Bridgeport. For years, he hosted the M. Walter Levine Lecture Series at the University which was proven to be a campus favorite, sharing advice with young entrepreneurs, including his five most important words in life: "How Can I Help You?". It was at UB where Levine coined the phrase he lived by — "attitude is everything". Despite many professional successes, Levine's one true love was his family. He and Fritzie adored their waterfront properties in Westport, CT, which were home to their family's Friday pizza nights, Sunday bagels, annual "Celebrate Life" parties, and countless memories. With family and many friends, he traveled and explored all seven continents. After Fritzie's passing in 2007, Levine moved full-time to Florida and found a second chance at love, with his fiancée Zoe Hereford. Zoe's family took Walter in and made the last few years of his life a fairy tale. Levine's battle with multiple myeloma, melanoma, and bladder cancer began in January of 1991. Refusing to yield to the disease, he sought out treatment from the Arkansas Cancer Research Center. Levine began taking a sea cucumber holistic dietary supplement from Australia, which aided in his remarkable recovery. Soon thereafter, he began making the product available to other cancer patients as well as people with various medical problems on a nonprofit basis. In the later years of his life, he always remained dedicated to helping cancer patients become cancer survivors. Levine is survived by his four children Steve Levine, Larry Levine, Leslie Oxfeld, and Lori Esposito; their spouses Barbara Levine, Gregg Oxfeld, and Ray Esposito; fiancée Zoe Hereford; seven grandchildren Brittney Adler and her spouse Ryan, Sara Klein and her spouse Zack, Brian Levine and his spouse Kate, Jamie Payne and her spouse Ethan, Andrew Oxfeld, Julie Esposito, and Nikki Oxfeld; three great-grandchildren Raelynn and EJ Payne and Lily Levine; countless friends and extended family members. Levine will be buried in a private outdoor ceremony at Temple Israel Cemetery. The ceremony will be live-streamed, please visit (www.greensfuneralhome.com
). Memorial contributions may be made to the Parents and Friends Association, Lower Fairfield Regional Center and Associated Group Homes in the name of Walter Levine. Donations can be mailed to 148 Silvermine Ave., Norwalk, CT 06850.