RUFF, Mabel Louise Mabel Louise Ruff "Midge", loving wife of David Ruff, passed away May 7, 2019 at the age of 75. Predeceased by her parents and brother Barry. She leaves her brother John and her two children Frances and Charles Helms. She also leaves behind many friends from Saint David in the Pines Church. Midge was born in Phildelphia on February 19, 1944. She was a talented artist, poet and hairdresser. David and Midge lived happily together in the Acreage since 1989 where they were married in their back yard in March 1990. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 9, 2019